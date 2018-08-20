Jokowi to Hold Another Visit to Lombok

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is planning another visit to Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara after new earthquakes hit the island on Sunday.



"I have received the information last night. I will hold another visit in the near future," said Jokowi in Jakarta on Monday.

Lombok island was struck by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake at around 11.00 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB). With a depth of 10 km, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 32 km northeast of East Lombok.The holiday island was rocked by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake nearly 12 hours later. With a depth of 10 km, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 30 km northeast of East Lomnbok."At least 10 people were killed. Around 24 people were injured," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Sutopo Purwo Nugroho in a written statement received by Medcom.id.On August 5, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake killed at least 460 people in the holiday island. On July 29, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake killed at least 20 people and injured hundreds.(WAH)