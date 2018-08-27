Jokowi Visits Former President Habibie at Hospital

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo paid a visit to former President BJ Habibie at Gatot Soebroto Central Army Hospital in Central Jakarta on Monday.



"He recently traveled from Pekanbaru to Padang. He then traveled from Padang to Serpong. He was exhausted," Jokowi said.

The respected aviation engineer was admitted to hospital on Friday. He was advised to take bed rest for a few days."He is getting better. He is fine. He talked about a lot of things," Jokowi added.The 82-year-old man led the country in 1998-1999. He oversaw the the country's transition from Soeharto era to Reformation era.(WAH)