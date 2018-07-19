Indonesia Has Resilient Economy: Jokowi

Jakarta: The government has prepared a number of economic measures to anticipate the looming trade wars between the United States and other countries.



"We still have a good economic resilience to address the worsening global condition. The key is a precise and well-orchestrated sinergy between monetary and fiscal policies," said President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo at the Bogor Palace, Bogor, West Java on Thursday, July 19, 2018.

The former Jakarta governor proposed innovative trade policies to boost export activities. He also urged the related government agencis to attract more foreign tourists.In addition, the media-savvy politician ordered his cabinet members to carefully supervise strategic infrastructure projects. Besides that, he asked his economic team to formulate a reasonable and realistic state budget draft."The projects should be completed on time. They should be beneficial for the public," Jokowi added.According to the 2019 state budget draft, the economic growth target is 5.2-5.6 percent. On the other hand, the inflation target is 2.5-4.5 percent.(WAH)