Jakarta Govt to Build New Stadium for Persija

Jakarta: The Jakarta administration is planning to build a new football stadium in Sunter region, Jakarta Vice Governor Sandiaga Uno said Friday.



According to him, the project will be completed by mid-2021. After that, the stadium will be used by Persija football club.

"We could build a new home for Persija," the Gerindra Party politician told reporters.The stadium will be constructed by a consortium led by PT Pembangunan Perumahan. It will be designed by a consultant agency from the United States."The seats will be near with the field. It will increase the value of the stadium," he added.Persija is the main football club in Jakarta. It is one of the participants in the Liga 1.(WAH)