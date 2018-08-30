Jokowi Still Considering Campaign Team Leader Candidates

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is still considering a number of names to become his campaign team leader, PDI Perjuangan politician Puan Maharani said Thursday.
"We are currently studying a number of scenarios before announcing the name," the coordinating minister for human development and cultural affairs told reporters.
