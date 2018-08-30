En
Jokowi Still Considering Campaign Team Leader Candidates

Dheri Agriesta    •    30 Agustus 2018 19:36 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Still Considering Campaign Team Leader Candidates
Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs (Photo:Medcom/Dheri Agriesta)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is still considering a number of names to become his campaign team leader, PDI Perjuangan politician Puan Maharani said Thursday.

"We are currently studying a number of scenarios before announcing the name," the coordinating minister for human development and cultural affairs told reporters.

On August 9, Jokowi picked the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) leader as his running mate. A day later, the pair filed their candidacy for president and vice president.

The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.


(WAH)

