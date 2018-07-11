Airnav Promotes Flight Safety and Security in SHIA

Tangerang: State air navigation operator AirNav has repeatedly promoted flight safety and security around Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (SHIA).



"The highest risk is laser pointer incidents perpetrated by nearby residents," said AirNav spokesperson Yohanes Sirait in Tangerang on Wednesday.

According to him, laser pointers could cause fatal accidents in the air. They could obstruct the view and concentration of pilots."The other significant risks are flying kites and drones around the airport complex," he added.In the past few years, AirNav has cooordinated with local governments in Tangerang city and Tangerang regency. It also has carried out campaign programs in nearby neigborhoods.SHIA is the busiest airport in Indonesia. It is located in the border of the Special Capital Region of Jakarta.(WAH)