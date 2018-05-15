Govt to Prepare Tighter Security Measures Ahead of Asian Games

Jakarta: The government has urged law enforcement agencies to increase security measures ahead of the 2018 Asian Games.



On Sunday, a family of six carried out coordinated suicide bombing attacks at three separate churches. The attacks killed at least 18 people and injured more than 40 others.

A day later, a family of five carried similar suicide bombing attacks at a police station. The attacks killed four perpretators and injured ten civilians and police officers."Foreigners are also worried with terrorism just like us," said the Golkar Party politician in Senayan, Central Jakarta on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.The 2018 Asian Games will be held from August 18-September 2 in Jakarta and Palembang. It will be attended by more than 15 thousand athletes from around 45 countries.The multi-sport event will include 462 events in 40 sports. It will prepare 80 venues for competitions and training.(WAH)