TGB May Join Jokowi's Campaign Team: PDI Perjuangan

Jakarta: West Nusa Tenggara Governor Tuan Guru Bajang (TGB) Zainul Majdi may join the campaign team of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo in the upcoming presidential election, PDI Perjuangan said Tuesday.



"Yes of course. All Jokowi supporters," PDI Perjuangan secretary general Hasto Kristianto said.

"We will work together. We will help Pak Jokowi," the PDI Perjuangan politician added.TGB officially resigned from the democratic party earlier this week. The influential cleric earlier openly declared his support to the incumbent."That is correct. I am ready to face the consequences," he told Newsmaker Medcom.id some time ago.The Democratic Party is not a member of the ruling coalition. The party is still trying to establish its own coalition in the upcoming presidential election.(WAH)