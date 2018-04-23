Wasatiyyah Summit to Invite Al Azhar Grand Imam

Jakarta: Presidential Special Envoy on Interfaith and Inter-Civilization Dialogue Din Syamsuddin has annnounced the Wasatiyyah Summit will invite around 50 influential Islamic scholars.



"One of them is Al Azhar Grand Imam Syekh Ahmad Thayyib. There is also prominent Islamic scholar Syekh Abdullah ibn Bayyah," said the Muhammadiyah scholar in Surakarta on Monday.

The summit will take place at the Bogor palace next month. It will discuss about the current state of the Muslim world."Wasatiyyah is a basic principle in Islam. Moderation is an improtant principle in every culture," he added.Wasatiyyah means "middle" in Arabic. It promotes balance or moderation in the religion of Islam.The summit will be officialy opened by President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo. It then will be closed by Vice President Jusuf Kalla.(WAH)