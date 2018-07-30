At least 689 Hikers Still Trapped at Mount Rinjani: BNPB

Jakarta: At least 689 hikers are still waiting to be evacuated from Mount Rinjani after a recent earthquake triggered landslides that blocked trails.
A 6.4 earthquake struck the island of Lombok at 6.47 AM WITA on Sunday. With a depth of 24 km, its epicentre was located 47 km northeast of Mataram.
Explosions boomed from Guatemala's fearsome Fuego volcano Wednesday, unleashing fresh torrents of mud and ash down slopes, as …
Nearly 200 people are missing and at least 75 have been killed since Guatemala's Fuego volcano began erupting over the weekend…
Rescue workers pulled more bodies Monday from under the dust and rubble left by an explosive eruption of Guatemala's Fuego vol…
At least 25 people were killed when Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted Sunday, belching ash and rock and forcing the airport to…
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Kepadatan tulang dipengaruhi oleh banyak hal, terutama nutrisi dan aktivitas.
Thousands of people have fled their homes after a strong earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara province.
Gerindra Party and Democratic Party have agreed to establish an official coalition for the upcoming presidential election.
Authorities are still evacuating hundreds of hikers who are trapped in Mount Rinjani after a strong earthquake triggered landslide…
Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto held a meeting for the secon…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today visited the victims of Sunday's earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara province that …
President Joko Widodo is on a working visit to East Lombok District in West Nusa Tenggara Province to inspect the headlining of th…
South Sumatra Governor Alex Noerdin is optimistic that the city of Palembang is ready to co-host the 2018 Asian Games.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated 1,456 graduates of Institue of Public Administration (IPDN) in Jatinangor, Ba…
The Jakarta Metro Police on Friday carried out a counterterrorism training ahead of the 2018 Asian Games.