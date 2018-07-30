At least 689 Hikers Still Trapped at Mount Rinjani: BNPB

Jakarta: At least 689 hikers are still waiting to be evacuated from Mount Rinjani after a recent earthquake triggered landslides that blocked trails.



A 6.4 earthquake struck the island of Lombok at 6.47 AM WITA on Sunday. With a depth of 24 km, its epicentre was located 47 km northeast of Mataram.

The large earthquake did not trigger any tsunami. According to reports, it was followed with around 200 aftershocks."It doesn't include porters and guides who accompanied the hikers. It also doesn't include hikers who entered the national park on July 25-26," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugrono in Jakarta on Monday."The evacuation process is still on going. The exact number of trapped hikers is still unknown," the BNPB official told reporters in a press conference.Mount Rinjani is an active volcano in the regency of North Lombok. It was the second highest volcano in Indonesia.The disaster killed at least 16 people and injured hundreds. It also damaged thousands of houses and other buildings.(WAH)