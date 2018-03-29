Jokowi to Unveil Ngawi-Wilangan Section of Ngawi-Kertosono Toll Road

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" will unveil the Ngawi-Wilangan section of Ngawi-Kertosono toll road in Bagi, Madiun, East Java on Thursday, March 29, 2018.



The Ngawi-Wilangann section will be operational soon. Meanwhile, the Wilangan-Kertosono section will be operational at the end of 2018.

The Ngawi-Kertosono toll road will span 87 kilometers. In addition, the transportation infrastructure project will cost around 3.8 trillion rupiahs.Jokowi has inaugurated a number of toll roads in the past few months. He previously inaugurated Bakauheni-Terbanggi and Surabaya-Mojokerto toll roads in Lampung and East Java respectively.Jokowi will visit Malang city earlier today. He will deliver a public lecture at the Islamic University of Malang.(WAH)