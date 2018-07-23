KPK Raid in Sukamiskin Prison is Legal: Deputy Head

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has followed all procedures when raiding Sukamiskin detention center, KPK deputy chief Laode Muhammad Syarif said Monday.



Last week, the anti-corruption watchdog carried out a sting operation in the penitentiary. The agency arrested Sukamiskin prison warden Wahid Husen and five other individuals during the raid.

According to reports, KPK investigators found a number of luxurious cells inside the prison. They also seized Rp102 million from the raid."KPK leaders met before the raid at office. We planned the raid carefully," the KPK commissioner said.Wahid Husen was accused of abuse of power. He allegedly received bribes from corruption inmates."According to the law, wardens are law enforcement offficials. So, KPK has the authority," he added.(WAH)