KPK Raid in Sukamiskin Prison is Legal: Deputy Head

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has followed all procedures when raiding Sukamiskin detention center, KPK deputy chief Laode Muhammad Syarif said Monday.
Last week, the anti-corruption watchdog carried out a sting operation in the penitentiary. The agency arrested Sukamiskin prison warden Wahid Husen and five other individuals during the raid.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) arrested Golkar Lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih in the capital city of Jakarta, KPK chief…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) carried out a sting operation in the capital city of Jakarta, KPK chief Agus Rahardjo …
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is ready to face a series of judicial reviews submitted by a number of high-profile co…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Thursday summoned Home Ministry's director general of population and civil regi…
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
PKS will prioritize a coalition with Gerindra Party in the 2019 presidential election, PKS politician said Monday.
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto and Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) are scheduled to meet on Jul…
Coordinating Ministry of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto has gathered several members of the Working Cabinet to disc…
Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin is ready to become President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running …
Another body was found in the second day of search operation in the water off Puger, Jember, East Java, bringing the death t…
State Electricity Company (PLN) president director Sofyan Basir was summoned by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Fri…
A 5.8 magnitude quake shook Malang, East Java at around 07:23 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB) on Thursday, July 19, 2018.
Another body was found after a fishing boat sank near Plawangan Puger beach, Jember, East Java on Thursday, July 19, 2018, bringin…
The National Police has investigated as many as 27 cases of fake news since the beginning of 2018.