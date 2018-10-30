En
Chances of Finding Survivors are Slim: Basarnas

Sonya Michaella    •    30 Oktober 2018 11:59 WIB
transportation (en)
En National (En)
Sonar Equipment Deployed to Find Main Wreckage of JT610
Illustration (Photo:Medcom/M Rizal)

Jakarta: The joint search and rescue team have deployed sonar equipment to find the main wreckage of Lion Air flight JT610 that crashed in waters near Karawang yesterday.

"Last night, our divers were hindered by mud and oil. their eye-sights were blocked by those things," West Java Police chief Inspector General Agung Budi Maryoto told reporters on Tuesday.

"With sonar, we hope to have an effective operation. We also hope to find the black box," he added.

The passenger plane departed from Jakarta to Pangkalpinang at 06:20 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB).  It lost contact with air traffic control around 13 minutes after taking off.

"The airplane requested a return to base before it disappeared from radar," the Air Transportation Directorate General spokesperson Sindu Rahayu said in a written statement received by Medcom.id.

The flight was carrying a total of 189 passengers and crew members. It was operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PK-LQP. 

"I predict there are no survivors based on body parts found so far," Basarnas operation director Brigadier General Bambang Suryo Aji told reporters yesterday.


(WAH)

