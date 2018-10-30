Sonar Equipment Deployed to Find Main Wreckage of JT610

Jakarta: The joint search and rescue team have deployed sonar equipment to find the main wreckage of Lion Air flight JT610 that crashed in waters near Karawang yesterday.
"Last night, our divers were hindered by mud and oil. their eye-sights were blocked by those things," West Java Police chief Inspector General Agung Budi Maryoto told reporters on Tuesday.
The Boeing Company has conveyed its readiness to assist the investigation on the crash of Lion Air Flight JT610.
The Lion Air JT610 flight requested a return to base before it lost contact with air traffic control, according to a Transportatio…
The National Search and Resuce Agency (Basarnas) has confirmed that airplane debris was found in Karawang Bay
The Lion Air JT610 traveling from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang has crashed into the sea, the National SAR Agency (Basarnas) said Mond…
