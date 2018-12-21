Jokowi Urges NU Students to Avoid Hoaxes

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo opened the 19th Nahdlatul Ulama Students Accosiation (IPNU) Congress and the 18th Nahdlatul Ulama Female Students Association (IPPNU) Congress at the State Palace in Central Jakarta on Friday, December 21, 2018.
In his speech, President Jokowi urged NU students to avoid hoaxes in social media. Besides that, President Jokowi also encourages all students to embrace the fourth industrial revolution.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with as many as 105 Islamic clerics during his visit to Aceh province on Friday, Dece…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has said that the number of targeted beneficiaries of the Family Hope Program may reach 1…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has encouraged traditional market merchants to learn about cashless payment systems. …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has encouraged start-up companies to develop systems that could help small and medium ent…
Jika terus dibiarkan, kelelahan yang tak tertangani dengan baik dapat mengganggu produktivitas dan m…
Pastikan Anda menghuni rumah yang nyaman dengan melapisi dinding menggunakan cat pelapis anti bocor.
Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi is confident the newly-inaugurated Jakarta-Surabaya toll road will be used by many trave…
Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto is scheduled to hold a meeting with Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono on …
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said Thursday that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has…
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin are preparing campaign strategies to attra…
National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Dedi Prasetyo has said that the law enforcement agency is ready to guard Chistmas e…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned former West Java Governor Ahmad Heryawan as a witness in an alleged bribe…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate Ma'ruf Amin is confident that the incumbent candidate will take th…
The General Elections Commission (KPU) officials Wednesday held talks to determine the formats of the 2019 presidential election d…
The General Elections Commission (KPU) chairman Arief Budiman has confirmed that the agency will not hold presidential debates in …