Jokowi Urges NU Students to Avoid Hoaxes

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo opened the 19th Nahdlatul Ulama Students Accosiation (IPNU) Congress and the 18th Nahdlatul Ulama Female Students Association (IPPNU) Congress at the State Palace in Central Jakarta on Friday, December 21, 2018.



In his speech, President Jokowi urged NU students to avoid hoaxes in social media. Besides that, President Jokowi also encourages all students to embrace the fourth industrial revolution.

"NU students should not produce hoaxes. NU students should learn about robotics, artificial intelligence, internet of things, virtual reality and others," President Jokowi said."I believe that IPNU and IPPNU can produce future leaders. I believe that our youth could face global changes," President Jokowi added.Nahdlatul Ulama is the largest Islamic organziation in Indonesia. It is also one of the most influential mass organizations in the country.(WAH)