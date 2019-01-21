KPK to Probe Bekasi Regency DPRD Member, Staff

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is planning to summon a Bekasi Regency Legislative Council (DPRD) member and three Bekasi Regency DPRD staff as witnesses in a bribery case related to the permit for the Meikara property project.



"All of them will witnesses for supect Neneng," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah said here on Monday.

KPK arrested Bekasi Regent Neneng Hasanah Yasin and four other local officals in October. The agency also arrested Lippo Group operational director Billy Sindoro and his three subordinates during the sting operation.According to reports, Billy allegedly promised to give Rp13 billion to Neneng and her cronies. Before he was arrested by KPK, he had given at least Rp7 billion to the officials.The anti-corruption watchdog earlier questioned a number of Lippo group executives including Lippo Group CEO James Riady, PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk president director Ketut Budi Wijaya and former PT Lippo Cikarang Tbk Toto Bartholomeus.It also probed a number of local officials including former West Java governor Ahmad Heryawan, former West Java deputy governor Deddy Mizwar and Bekasi deputy Regent Eka Supria Atmaja.(WAH)