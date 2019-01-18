Ma'ruf Visits Islamic Boarding School in Tangerang

Jakarta: Vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin visited Nur Antika Islamic boarding school in Tigaraksa, Tangerang, Banten on Friday, January 18, 2019.



"Members of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) must prevent provocations. We must avoid hoaxes," Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate said.

"If you spread a hoax, you will be sinful," the influential cleric said.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.In order to run for presidency, President Jokowi is endorsed by PDIP, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo Party and PSI. On the other hand, key opposition leader Prabowo Subianto is supported by Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PAN, PKS and Berkarya Party.NU is the largest and most influential Islamic organization in the country. The mass organization is also a strong supporter of the national ideology of Pancasila.(WAH)