En
Burger

Most Popular

Yusril to Serve as Jokowi-Ma'ruf's Lawyer

Yusril to Serve as Jokowi-Ma'ruf's Lawyer

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi Praises Yusril's Professionalism

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    06 November 2018 12:37 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Praises Yusril's Professionalism
PBB chairman Yusril Ihza Mahendra (Photo:Medcom.id/Intan Fauzi)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has confirmed that Crescent Star Party (PBB) chairman Yusril Ihza Mahendra will serve as the legal advisor for his reelection campaign.  

"Everybody acknowledges Pak Yusril Ihza Mahendra's professionalism," Jokowi told reporters on Tuesday.

Baca juga
"He is widely known for his professionalism," Jokowi added.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.

The incumbent candidate has gathered endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, Perindo Party, PSI and PKPI. The former jakarta govenor has also picked influential businessman Erick Thohir as his campaign team leader.

"He will work on a pro bono basis," The National Campaign Team of Joko Widodo-Ma'ruf Amin spokesperson Arya Sinulingga told reporters on Monday.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0408 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv