Jokowi Praises Yusril's Professionalism

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has confirmed that Crescent Star Party (PBB) chairman Yusril Ihza Mahendra will serve as the legal advisor for his reelection campaign.



"Everybody acknowledges Pak Yusril Ihza Mahendra's professionalism," Jokowi told reporters on Tuesday.

"He is widely known for his professionalism," Jokowi added.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.The incumbent candidate has gathered endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, Perindo Party, PSI and PKPI. The former jakarta govenor has also picked influential businessman Erick Thohir as his campaign team leader."He will work on a pro bono basis," The National Campaign Team of Joko Widodo-Ma'ruf Amin spokesperson Arya Sinulingga told reporters on Monday.(WAH)