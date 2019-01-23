Jokowi, Kalla Attend Megawati's Birthday Celebration

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnopurti's birthday celebration at Grand Sahid Hotel in Central Jakarta on Wednesday.



"May Allah give you health. May Allah give Ibu Megawati happiness," President Jokowi said.

The event was also attended by a number of government officials such as Vice President Jusuf Kalla, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Puan Maharani, Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Minister of Fisheries and Marine Affairs Susi Pujiastuti and Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi. It was also attended several influential politicians including Vice President Try Sutrisno, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, former Banten Governor Rano Karno, former Constitutional Court chief justice Mahfud MD.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.In order to run for presidency, President Jokowi is endorsed by PDIP, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo Party and PSI. On the other hand, key opposition leader Prabowo Subianto is supported by Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PAN, PKS and Berkarya Party.(WAH)