Jokowi, Kalla Attend Megawati's Birthday Celebration

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnopurti's birthday celebration at Grand Sahid Hotel in Central Jakarta on Wednesday.
"May Allah give you health. May Allah give Ibu Megawati happiness," President Jokowi said.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the officials of Ansor Youth Movement (GP Ansor) at the Merdeka Palace in Centra…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited a rice warehouse in West Kelapa Gading, Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta on Thursday,…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated new National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) chairman Lieutenant General Do…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated 16 ambassadors to friendly countries at the Presidential Palace in Central Ja…
Jika terus dibiarkan, kelelahan yang tak tertangani dengan baik dapat mengganggu produktivitas dan m…
Pastikan Anda menghuni rumah yang nyaman dengan melapisi dinding menggunakan cat pelapis anti bocor.
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) announced Wednesday that recent flooding in South Sulawesi killed at least eight pe…
The National Police is preparing its personnel to secure the release of former Jakarta governor and blasphemy convict Basuki "…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received a number of Banten-based Muslim clerics at the Presidential Palace Complex in Ce…
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate Ma'ruf Amin visited Gontor Islamic boarding school in Go…
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate Ma'ruf Amin led a prayer event at Menak Sopal Stadium, T…
National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Muhammad Iqbal has confirmed that National Police chief General Tito Karnaviation r…
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto has said that the government is still considering its plan…
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan on Monday received Navy divers who found the cockpit voice reco…
National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Dedi Prasetyo has said that the law enforcement agency will monitor the production …