KPK Names Former BPPN Head As Suspect in BLBI Case

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has named former National Bank Restructuring Agency (BPPN) head Syafruddin Arsyad Tummenggung as a suspect in Bank Indonesia Liquidity Assistance (BLBI) corruption case.



"He allegedly enriched himself or other people," KPK commissioner Basaria Panjaitan said on Tuesday.

BPPN issued receipts for BLBI debtors during Megawati Soekarnoputri's era. The policy was intended to protect cooperative BLBI debtors from legal charges.Syafruddin issued a receipt for Sjamsul Nursalim in 2004. The receipt was issued even though the debt was not fully paid."The state lost at least Rp3.75 trillion," she said.(WAH)