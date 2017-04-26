En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

KPK Names Former BPPN Head As Suspect in BLBI Case

Surya Perkasa    •    26 April 2017 11:53 WIB
corruption
En National (En)
KPK Names Former BPPN Head As Suspect in BLBI Case
Illustration (Photo: MI/Atet Dwi)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has named former National Bank Restructuring Agency (BPPN) head Syafruddin Arsyad Tummenggung as a suspect in Bank Indonesia Liquidity Assistance (BLBI) corruption case.

"He allegedly enriched himself or other people," KPK commissioner Basaria Panjaitan said on Tuesday.

Baca juga
BPPN issued receipts for BLBI debtors during Megawati Soekarnoputri's era. The policy was intended to protect cooperative BLBI debtors from legal charges.

Syafruddin issued a receipt for Sjamsul Nursalim in 2004. The receipt was issued even though the debt was not fully paid.

"The state lost at least Rp3.75 trillion," she said.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0421 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv