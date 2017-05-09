Ahok Sent to Cipinang Prison

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama was sent to Cipinang Prison in Cipinang, East Jakarta on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.



"We will follow the standard operating procedure," Cipinang Class 1 Prison head Asep Sutandar said.

"He will undergo a health examination," the official added."He then will undergo an evironment introduction period," he continued.The outgoing Jakarta governor has been sentenced to two years in prison after being found guilty of committing blasphemy."The defendant is sentenced to two years in prison," presiding judge Dwiarso Busi Santiarto said."The defendant must be arrested immediately," the judge added.(WAH)