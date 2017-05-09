En
Ahok Jailed for Two Years

We Will Prepare Legal Battle: Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia

Ahok Sent to Cipinang Prison

Husen Miftahudin    •    09 Mei 2017 13:52 WIB
governor basuki tjahaja purnama
En National (En)
Ahok Sent to Cipinang Prison
Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama (Photo:Mi/Ramdani)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama was sent to Cipinang  Prison in Cipinang, East Jakarta on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

"We will follow the standard operating procedure," Cipinang Class 1 Prison head Asep Sutandar said.

"He will  undergo a health examination," the official added.

"He then will undergo an evironment introduction period," he continued.

The outgoing Jakarta governor has been sentenced to two years in prison after being found guilty of committing blasphemy.

"The defendant is sentenced to two years in prison," presiding judge Dwiarso Busi Santiarto said.

"The defendant must be arrested immediately," the judge added.


(WAH)

