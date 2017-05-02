Most Parties Oppose Presidential Threshold

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Most political parties have rejected the presidential threshold for the 2019 presidential election.
Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, Hanura Party, PKB, PAN, PPP opposed the presidential threshold. They cited the Constitutional Court Decision No. 14/PUU-XI/2013.
The government has urged Regional Consultative Assembly (DPD) members to resolve their differences as soon as possible.
Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung has stated President Joko Widodo will select new Constitutional Court justice carefully.
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto has received several conservative Muslim leaders.
Islamic Ummah Forum (FUI) secretary general Muhammad Al-Khaththath has claimed that at least 100 thousand people will join the pla…
Indo Barometer's latest survey showed that President Joko Widodo's approval rating reached 66.4 percent this month.
Lawmakers are optimistic that the parliament can complete the General Election Bill on schedule.
Presidential Advisory Council (Wantimpres) member and former Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman KH Hasyim Muzadi passed away at 6.15 AM…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received several state institution leaders at freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on Tuesda…
Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono will meet with Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto in the near future.
Former Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chief Antasari Azhar has claimed that former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono kne…
Mengemil memang nikmat, namun jika tak memperhatikan jumlah kalori yang masuk, berat badan Anda bisa…
Bermain di luar rumah sangat dianjurkan untuk dilakukan anak. Mengapa?
The Jakarta Metro Police is ready for the May Day rally in the capital.
The House of Representatives has approved the inquiry right against the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).
The Confederation of Workers Unions (KSPI) has claimed that around 150 thousand workers will join a rally in Jakarta during May Da…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has included the perjury suspect Miryam S. Haryani on the most-wanted list.
The Indonesian Workers Union Confederation (KSPSI) has promised that the May Day celebration will run peacefully.
The Peatland Restoration Agency has been urged to preserve peat domes to prevent forest fires.
The Indonesia Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) has prepared the recruitment process for the 2018 West Java gubernatorial electi…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has named former National Bank Restructuring Agency (BPPN) head Syafruddin Arsyad Tumm…
The verdict over the blaspemy case of the Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama is set to be announced on May 9…
The House of Representatives Commission II overseeing home affairs has prolonged the deliberation of the election bill.