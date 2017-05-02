Most Parties Oppose Presidential Threshold

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Most political parties have rejected the presidential threshold for the 2019 presidential election.



Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, Hanura Party, PKB, PAN, PPP opposed the presidential threshold. They cited the Constitutional Court Decision No. 14/PUU-XI/2013.

Golkar Party, Nasdem Party and PDIP supported the presidential threshold. They cited the open legal policy principle."The presidential threshold is considered contradictory with the Constitutional Court's ruling," PKB politician Lukman Edy said on Tuesday.The issue will be decided by the Election Bill Special Committee by mid-May. The bill will be passed by the House of Representatives by the end of May.Indonesia will hold legislative and presidential elections simultaneously for the first time in 2019.(WAH)