3,000 Workers to Hold Rally in Front of Presidential Palace

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: As many as three thousand workers will hold a ralyy in front of the Presidential Palace Complex in Central Jakarta on Saturday, October 7, 2017.



The protesters will demand higher minimum wage. They will gather at the National Monument (Monas) Square.

"They will march to the Presiential Palace Complex," said the Jakarta Metro Police spokesperson Senior Commissioner Raden Prabowo Argo Yuwono in Soth Jakarta on Friday, October 6, 2017.The Jakarta Metro Police will secure a number of strategic places. The agency will deploy around eight thousand personnel."We may carry out traffic diversions," said the police official.(WAH)