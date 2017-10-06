3,000 Workers to Hold Rally in Front of Presidential Palace

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: As many as three thousand workers will hold a ralyy in front of the Presidential Palace Complex in Central Jakarta on Saturday, October 7, 2017.
The protesters will demand higher minimum wage. They will gather at the National Monument (Monas) Square.
The House of Representatives Commission IX overseeing manpower affairs has issued five recommendations to prevent illegal foreign …
The Indonesian Trade Union Confederation (KSPI) has urged the government to revoke free entry for Chinese citizens.
The government has denied reports on significant influx of Chinese workers to Indonesia.
The National police will request the Indonesian Trade Union Confederation (KPSI) not to hold demonstration in Jakarta on December …
The Indonesian Trade Union Confederation (KSPI) will hold a demonstration in Jakarta on December 2.
Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok) will decide the Jakarta minimum wage for 2017 on November 1, 2016.
Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok) has predicted minimum wage in the capital will increase to Rp3.4 million next year.
The workers are from West Java, Central Java, East Java and West Nusa Tenggara.
The demonstration created traffic congestion in Thamrin area.
The workers will come from the nearby regions.
Menggunakan krim pada malam secara teratur akan membuat kulit wajah terjaga elastisitas dan kesegara…
Sarapan dapat meningkatkan kinerja otak, memberikan nutrisi yang dibutuhkan tubuh, dan membantu menu…
The Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal and Security Affairs on Monday held a coordinating meeting on weapons procurement.
PDIP has urged other political parties to support the Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) No.2 of 2017 on Mass Organizat…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's approval rating has reached 68 percent less than two years from the next presidenti…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the 72nd anniversary of the Indonesia National Armed Forces (TNI) at Indah Kiat …
Social Affairs Minister Khofifah Indar Parawansa will immediately resigned from the government when she has officially become the …
The Cilegon administration has reported that President Joko "Jokowi" widodo will visit the city on Thursday, October 5, …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has condemned a mass shooting at a music concert in Las Vegas late Sunday night, which ki…
President Joko "Jokowi" widodo has urged related agencies to assist all residents who are affected by Mount Agung and Mo…
Indonesia's President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed the country's ASEAN Para Games contingent at the Presidentia…
PT Bandara Internasional Jawa Barat (BIJB) is confident that the Kertajati International Airport project can be completed next yea…