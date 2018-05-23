The Internet: a Dangerous Place for Wild Animals

Paris: From ivory baubles and leopard coats to rare turtles and live bears, the online market for protected wildlife is booming, according to an International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) investigation released Wednesday.
Experts from the NGO spent six weeks last year combing the Internet in four countries -- Russia, France, Germany and Britain -- for advertisements hawking endangered animals, whether dead or alive, in pieces or whole.
Scientists will deliver a comprehensive assessment Friday of the state of biodiversity, the animals and plants that humankind depe…
Sudan, the last male northern white rhino, has died in Kenya at the age of 45, after becoming a symbol of efforts to save his subs…
More of a giant France-sized glacier in Antarctica is floating on the ocean than previously thought, scientists said Tuesday, rais…
Governments should focus on "greener" policies to improve the supply and quality of water as climate change and a growin…
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
Untuk membantu menjaga stamina tubuh selama berpuasa di bulan Ramadan, ada lima buah yang sebaiknya …
Why did birds lose their teeth? Was it so they would be lighter in the air? Or are pointy beaks better for worm-eating than the ja…
The five nations bordering the Arctic Ocean on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment made in Greenland a decade ago to "peacefu…
China launched on Monday a relay satellite that will allow a rover to communicate with the Earth from the far side of the Moon dur…
A suborbital rocket was launched into space Thursday by a start-up in China's burgeoning commercial aeronautics industry, as p…
A pair of American astronauts began a spacewalk outside the International Space Station Wednesday to swap and check on two externa…
Most dinosaurs buried their eggs and hoped for the best, but some species, including a few hefty ones, built nests and pampered un…
Two marsupial species whose males die after marathon sex sessions have been put on Australia's endangered list, with scientist…
A group of Chinese volunteers has emerged from 110 days of isolation in a virtual "lunar lab", state media reported Tues…
New European Union data protection laws take effect on May 25 to protect users' online information, in what Brussels touts as …