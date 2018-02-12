Less-Cool Facebook Losing Youth at Fast Pace: Survey

Washington: The report is the latest to highlight Facebook's problem with attracting and keeping young people, who have long been a core user base for the world's biggest social network.
The research firm said it expected the first-ever decline in the 18-24 age group in the US, a drop of 5.8 percent this year.
Scores of virtual warriors faced off in a Hunger Games-style death match in a massive, real-world eSports matchup of upstart shoot…
Alibaba said on Monday it would take a major stake in one of China's top food sellers for $2.9 billion as the e-commerce giant…
Scandal hit ride-sharing company Uber on Sunday announced a deal to sell a stake to Japan's SoftBank, as the firm looks to tur…
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati received PT Go-Jek Indonesia CEO Nadiem Makarim at the Finance Ministry head office in Cent…
The next generation of Internet giants gather this week in Portugal for four days of tech-fuelled networking, nights out and, for …
Apple profits soared by a fifth as its flagship iPhone X hit stores in Asia Friday, with the company predicting bumper sales despi…
With its new iPhone X, Apple is setting the ambitious goal for itself of reinventing the smartphone, again.
Google announced new steps to help struggling news organizations Monday, including an end to a longstanding "first click free…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended IDbyte 2017 at Ritz Carlton hotel in Senayan, South Jakarta on Thursday, Septemb…
Apple laid claim to the future of the smartphone Tuesday with a 10th anniversary iPhone X, touting the device as the next generati…
Semua fans mendapat kesempatan berfoto dan mendapatkan tanda tangan Jonathan Rea.
Tahun 2017, penjualan sepeda motor Kawasaki Ninja 250 versi standar dan versi ABS mencapai 7.572 uni…
Ever tried to put a GPS real-time tracking collar on a five-tonne animal?
Twitter on Thursday reported its first-ever quarterly profit, delivering a boost to shares of the social network which has been la…
Google parent company Alphabet on Thursday reported a quarterly loss to set aside funds to pay taxes on repatriated profits, and n…
Stargazers across large swaths of the globe, from the streets of Los Angeles to the slopes of a smoldering Philippine volcano, had…
Facebook says it is banning all ads related to cryptocurrencies in an effort to fight scams.
The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has encouraged the Indonesian public to observe the rare super blue bloo…
BuzzFeed has struck an agreement with Chinese technology group Bytedance to distribute its content in China, a rare foray behind t…
Handwritten pages from Albert Einstein's theory of relativity, letters to his lovers and other parts of his archive stored in …
France is set to launch a champagne box-sized mini satellite into Earth orbit on Friday to study a mysterious, juvenile planet sys…
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has come under fire over its handling of user data in an episode that underscores growing concern…