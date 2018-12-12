BSSN Has Recorded 200 Million Cyber Attacks in 2018: Chairman

Jakarta: National Cyber and Encryption Agency (BSSN) chairman Djoko Setiadi on Wednesday said that his agency succeeded to detect more than 200 million cyber attacks in the past ten months.



"BSSN succeeded to detect 207.9 million cyber attacks from January-October 2019," the BSSN leader said.

"BSSN also received 2,363 reports from the public," the BSSN head added.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.On August 9, Incumbent President Jokowi named influential Nahdlatul Ulama cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. Not long afterward, opposition leader Prabowo Subianto named Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno as his vice presidential candidate.The incumbent pair have gathered endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo and PSI. The challengers have received supports from Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PKS, PAN and Berkarya Party.(WAH)