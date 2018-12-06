Govt to Take Action against Hoaxes ahead of 2019 Elections

Jakarta: The Communication and Information Ministry has taken a number of measures to monitor hate speech and hoaxes ahead of the simultaneous general and presidential elections.
"We would cooperate with related agencies such as the General Elections Commission (KPU) and Elections Supervision Board (Bawaslu)," the ministry's internet security infrastructure section head Riko Rasota Rahmada told reporters on Thursday.
