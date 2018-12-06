Govt to Take Action against Hoaxes ahead of 2019 Elections

Jakarta: The Communication and Information Ministry has taken a number of measures to monitor hate speech and hoaxes ahead of the simultaneous general and presidential elections.



"We would cooperate with related agencies such as the General Elections Commission (KPU) and Elections Supervision Board (Bawaslu)," the ministry's internet security infrastructure section head Riko Rasota Rahmada told reporters on Thursday.

"We would take action against internet contents that violate election regulations," he said.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.On August 9, Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo named influential cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. A day later, the pair filed their candidacy for president and vice president.The pair have gathered endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo and PSI. They also have recruited a number of influential figures as their campaign team members."We would stay neutral in the 2019 elections," he said.(WAH)