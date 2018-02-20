Germany Seeks to Fine Scientists over Monkey Experiments

Berlin: German prosecutors said Tuesday they have asked judges to fine three scientists at the prestigious Max Planck Institutes for animal cruelty over experiments on monkeys' brains.
Investigators in southwestern university town Tuebingen said the three men aged between 49 and 67 were accused of "ending experiments on three monkeys too late and thereby causing the animals ongoing pain for a longer period."
In German law, animal cruelty can be punished with a sentence of up to three years in jail, depending on the seriousness of the crime.
This case deals with experiments by the Max Planck Institute for Biological Cybernetics that were approved by authorities, on the condition that the monkeys be killed if signs of suffering became apparent.
"Against the specified conditions for ending the experiment, (the accused) delayed in euthanising the animals, thereby causing significant and longer-lasting harm to their well-being," the prosecutors said.
"The accused should have recognised their obligation to intervene," they added. (AFP)
Handwritten pages from Albert Einstein's theory of relativity, letters to his lovers and other parts of his archive stored in …
France is set to launch a champagne box-sized mini satellite into Earth orbit on Friday to study a mysterious, juvenile planet sys…
Bagaimana caranya agar tetap terlihat cantik, meski tanpa make up?
Tak heran jika kini banyak dijumpai vlogger yang sukses meraup keuntungan dari videonya. Anda pun bi…
Earth is enduring a mass species extinction, scientists say, the first since the demise of the dinosaurs and only the sixth in hal…
The world's leading brands of bottled water are contaminated with tiny plastic particles that are likely seeping in during the…
Tears flowed at Stephen Hawking's Cambridge University college as former students, fellow academics and admirers came to pay t…
Renowned British physicist Stephen Hawking, whose mental genius and physical disability made him a household name and inspiration …
US President Donald Trump blocked Monday an unsolicited bid by Singapore-based Broadcom to take over smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm…
Qualcomm shareholders at an annual gathering Tuesday will get to vote whether to replace six of the California company's 11 bo…
A vast new marine protected area has been created in the Indian Ocean around the Seychelle islands, the government announced Thurs…
Samsung Electronics will unveil its next flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, on Sunday, after it reported record p…
Artificial intelligence could be deployed by dictators, criminals and terrorists to manipulate elections and use drones in terrori…
A UAE-based company has unveiled what it calls the world's first camel-based baby formula, an instant powder mix aimed mainly …