En
Burger

Most Popular

Online Taxi Drivers Hold Rally In Front of Go-Jek Headquarters

Online Taxi Drivers Hold Rally In Front of Go-Jek Headquarters

Jokowi's Coalition Wants to Hold Meeting with PBB Chairman

Jokowi's Coalition Wants to Hold Meeting with PBB Chairman

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Online Taxi Drivers Hold Rally In Front of Go-Jek Headquarters

Fachri Audhia Hafiez    •    12 September 2018 11:52 WIB
transportation (en)
En Tech (En)
Online Taxi Drivers Hold Rally In Front of Go-Jek Headquarters
Go-Jek is the largest ride-hailing app in Indonesia (Photo:Medcom.id/Fachri)

Jakarta: Gerhana online taxi drivers union held a rally in front of Go-Jek headquarters at Pasaraya Building, Kebanyoran Baru, South Jakarta on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

"App developers still implement policies that harm the livelihoods of drivers," Gerhana spokesperson Dedi Hariyantoni said.

Baca juga
The Jakarta Metro Police deployed around 300 police officers to secure the demonstration. The law enforcement agency also guarded buildings near the location of the protest.

"If the rally creates traffic congestions, our personnel will assist the road users," South Jakarta Metro Police deputy chief Adjunct Senior Commissioner Budi Sartono said.

The association held a similar rally in front of Grab Indonesia head office earlier this week. The protesters demanded a meeting with Grab CEO Anthony Tan and Grab Indonesia managing director Ridzki Kramadibrata.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - tech-en/ rendering in 0.1804 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv