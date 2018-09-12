Online Taxi Drivers Hold Rally In Front of Go-Jek Headquarters

Jakarta: Gerhana online taxi drivers union held a rally in front of Go-Jek headquarters at Pasaraya Building, Kebanyoran Baru, South Jakarta on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.



"App developers still implement policies that harm the livelihoods of drivers," Gerhana spokesperson Dedi Hariyantoni said.

The Jakarta Metro Police deployed around 300 police officers to secure the demonstration. The law enforcement agency also guarded buildings near the location of the protest."If the rally creates traffic congestions, our personnel will assist the road users," South Jakarta Metro Police deputy chief Adjunct Senior Commissioner Budi Sartono said.The association held a similar rally in front of Grab Indonesia head office earlier this week. The protesters demanded a meeting with Grab CEO Anthony Tan and Grab Indonesia managing director Ridzki Kramadibrata.(WAH)