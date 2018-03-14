Tears at Hawking's College as Cambridge Mourns

London: Tears flowed at Stephen Hawking's Cambridge University college as former students, fellow academics and admirers came to pay tribute to the world-famous physicist who died on Wednesday.
The Gonville and Caius flag flew at half-mast over the 14th-century college, where Hawking had been a fellow since 1965.
Handwritten pages from Albert Einstein's theory of relativity, letters to his lovers and other parts of his archive stored in …
France is set to launch a champagne box-sized mini satellite into Earth orbit on Friday to study a mysterious, juvenile planet sys…
Bagaimana caranya agar tetap terlihat cantik, meski tanpa make up?
Tak heran jika kini banyak dijumpai vlogger yang sukses meraup keuntungan dari videonya. Anda pun bi…
Renowned British physicist Stephen Hawking, whose mental genius and physical disability made him a household name and inspiration …
US President Donald Trump blocked Monday an unsolicited bid by Singapore-based Broadcom to take over smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm…
Qualcomm shareholders at an annual gathering Tuesday will get to vote whether to replace six of the California company's 11 bo…
A vast new marine protected area has been created in the Indian Ocean around the Seychelle islands, the government announced Thurs…
Samsung Electronics will unveil its next flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, on Sunday, after it reported record p…
Artificial intelligence could be deployed by dictators, criminals and terrorists to manipulate elections and use drones in terrori…
A UAE-based company has unveiled what it calls the world's first camel-based baby formula, an instant powder mix aimed mainly …
German prosecutors said Tuesday they have asked judges to fine three scientists at the prestigious Max Planck Institutes for anima…
A previously-undiscovered indigenous language in Malaysia reflects a way of life where the sexes enjoy great equality and there is…
The report is the latest to highlight Facebook's problem with attracting and keeping young people, who have long been a core u…