Israel Plans First Lunar Space Mission in December

Yehud: An Israeli organisation announced plans Tuesday to launch the country's first spacecraft to the moon in December, with hopes of burnishing Israel's reputation as a small nation with otherworldly high-tech ambitions.
The unmanned spacecraft, shaped like a pod and weighing some 585 kilogrammes (1,300 pounds) at launch, will land on the moon on February 13, 2019 if all goes according to plan, organisers SpaceIL told journalists.
For many of the thousands of joyful women packed into Tehran's largest football stadium, their first ever chance to watch a ga…
Prince William will next week become the first member of Britain's royal family ever to pay an official visit to both Israel a…
Saudi Arabia will allow women to drive from Sunday, ending the world's only ban on female motorists, a historic reform marred …
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have offered $2.5 billion in aid for Jordan to ease its economic crisis followin…
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
Shares of Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi fell almost 6 percent in its trading debut in Hong Kong.
The European Parliament rejected Thursday a highly controversial EU copyright law proposal that has pitted Beatles legend Paul McC…
Months after the death of Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhino, scientists said Wednesday they have grown embryos…
A Chinese firm has developed a laser gun designed for police use that can set fire to protesters' hair or banners from a range…
China is working on a super-powerful rocket that would be capable of delivering heavier payloads into low orbit than NASA, a leadi…
A ball-shaped artificial intelligence robot nicknamed the "flying brain" because it is trained to follow and interact wi…
Authorities in north-eastern India have cut internet access after crazed mobs beat three people to death in the latest cases of ly…
A room full of Filipino police and soldiers stares intently at headlines projected on a screen, the latest students of a media boo…
A Japanese probe has reached an asteroid 300 million kilometres away to collect information about the birth of the solar system an…