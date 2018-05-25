EU's New Data Protection Rules Come into Effect

Brussels: The European Union's new data protection laws came into effect on Friday, with Brussels saying the changes will protect consumers from being like "people naked in an aquarium".
The EU's so-called General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has been blamed for a flood of spam emails and messages in recent weeks as firms rush to request the explicit consent of users to contact them.
Apple reported a hefty jump in second-quarter earnings Tuesday and unveiled a new $100 billion share buyback plan, alleviating wor…
South Korean telecoms giant Samsung Electronics saw net profits leap by more than half in the first quarter, it said Thursday, tha…
Google parent Alphabet reported a surge in quarterly profits Monday, lifted by strong growth in the digital advertising segment it…
Chinese telecom giant ZTE vowed on Friday to fight back against a US order banning it from purchasing and using US technology for …
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
Untuk membantu menjaga stamina tubuh selama berpuasa di bulan Ramadan, ada lima buah yang sebaiknya …
Ten families from Europe, Kenya, and Fiji have filed suit against the European Union over global warming threats to their homes an…
President Donald Trump cannot legally block Twitter users who disagree with him, a federal judge ruled Wednesday in a case with po…
From ivory baubles and leopard coats to rare turtles and live bears, the online market for protected wildlife is booming, accordin…
Why did birds lose their teeth? Was it so they would be lighter in the air? Or are pointy beaks better for worm-eating than the ja…
The five nations bordering the Arctic Ocean on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment made in Greenland a decade ago to "peacefu…
China launched on Monday a relay satellite that will allow a rover to communicate with the Earth from the far side of the Moon dur…
A suborbital rocket was launched into space Thursday by a start-up in China's burgeoning commercial aeronautics industry, as p…
A pair of American astronauts began a spacewalk outside the International Space Station Wednesday to swap and check on two externa…
Most dinosaurs buried their eggs and hoped for the best, but some species, including a few hefty ones, built nests and pampered un…