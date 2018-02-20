Camel-Based Baby Formula to Hit Shelves in Dubai

Dubai: A UAE-based company has unveiled what it calls the world's first camel-based baby formula, an instant powder mix aimed mainly at infants allergic to cow's milk.
The Emirates Industry for Camel Milk & Products, or "Camelicious", on Monday unveiled the product at Gulfood 2018, an international food and beverage trade event which runs from February 18 to 22 in Dubai.
