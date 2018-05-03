China's Xiaomi Submits HK Filing, with Big IPO Expected

Shanghai: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has kicked off what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering (IPO) of shares in years after it filed documents with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
Xiaomi submitted a heavily redacted filing to the Hong Kong exchange late on Wednesday laying out its financial details in what appeared to set the stage for a full IPO announcement.
Facebook announced Wednesday it would begin rolling out changes to how it handles private data this week to comply with forthcomin…
The House of Representatives Commission I overseing information, defense, foreign and political affairs is to summon Facebook Indo…
The Industry Ministry has revealed that United States tech firm Apple Inc. will invest in Indonesia's tech industry.
Samsung Electronics flagged Friday a first-quarter operating profit of 15.6 trillion won ($14.7 billion), a record for any three-m…
The Indonesian Communication and Information Ministry has revealed internet giant Facebook may face a Rp12 billion fine for violat…
The government has decided to form a National Industry Committee (KINAS) to be ready for the digital era brought about by the 4th …
Facebook troubles worsened late Thursday with the leak of a two-year-old memo from a high-ranking executive hinting that the socia…
Facebook on Wednesday launched a fresh effort to quell the firestorm over the hijacking of personal data, once again unveiling new…
The governor of Arizona on Monday put the brakes on Uber's self-driving car program in that state, citing "disturbing and…
Twitter on Monday announced a ban on ads for initial offerings of cryptocurrency or sales of virtual currency tokens, sending the …
Tangalooma Island Resort terletak di Pulau Moreton yang berjarak 40 kilometer, atau 75 menit dari Br…
Banyak fasilitas wisata gratis di Brisbane yang akan membantu menghemat anggaran liburan.
A gull lookalike with teeth: scientists refined their description Wednesday of a fascinating fowl at the evolutionary junction bet…
Cambridge Analytica, the British marketing analytics firm, announced Wednesday that it was closing and would file for insolvency i…
Residents of Kanpur reacted with dismay Wednesday after the Indian city was found to have the worst air quality in a global World …
Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg announced Tuesday the world's largest social network will soon include a new dating feature.
European and US police forces have struck at the heart of Islamic State's propaganda machine, seizing servers and "punchi…
A British and Dutch-led operation on Wednesday brought down a website linked to more than four million cyberattacks around the wor…
Google parent Alphabet reported a surge in quarterly profits Monday, lifted by strong growth in the digital advertising segment it…
Europe is set to launch a satellite on Wednesday to keep a close eye on Earth's oceans, under siege from pollution and damage …
The population of Cambodia's critically endangered river dolphin is growing for the first time in decades, conservations said …
As grief and outrage over the rape and murder of an eight-year-old crescendoed in India last week, a wrenching video of the suppos…