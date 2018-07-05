EU Parliament Rejects Controversial Copyright Law

Strasbourg: The European Parliament rejected Thursday a highly controversial EU copyright law proposal that has pitted Beatles legend Paul McCartney against internet giants and the creators of Wikipedia.
Lawmakers are now expected to return in September to the plans, which are aimed at ensuring creators of creative content -- whether music, movies or news -- are paid fairly in a digital world.
