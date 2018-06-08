Mediterranean Could Become a 'Sea of Plastic': WWF

Marseille: The Mediterranean could become a "sea of plastic", the WWF warned on Friday in a report calling for measures to clean up one of the world's worst affected bodies of water.
The WWF said the Mediterranean had record levels of "micro-plastics," the tiny pieces of plastic less than five millimetres (0.2 inches) in size which can be found increasingly in the food chain posing a threat to human health.
