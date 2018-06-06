Japan 'Drone-Brella' Promises Hands-Free Sun Cover

Tokyo: It's the hands-free experience you never knew you needed -- a Japanese company has developed a drone-powered parasol it says can hover over users, protecting them from the sun.
The drone-powered sunshade -- being developed by Asahi Power Service -- should be released next year, and will initially target those in need of a hands-free head covering wider than your average hat, like golfers.
China said Thursday it wanted to avoid an escalation of trade tensions with the United States, as the two sides held new talks and…
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Pyongyang Thursday, North Korea's state media said, ahead of a landmark summ…
Japan killed 122 pregnant minke whales during a highly controversial annual whaling expedition that Tokyo defends as scientific re…
A senior North Korean official was Wednesday bound for New York for high-level talks with US officials as preparations for a histo…
Anda harus memperhatikan makanan apa saja yang baik dikonsumsi dan sebaiknya dihindari saat berbuka …
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
The skeleton of an extremely rare form of dinosaur sold for more than two million euros ($2.3 million) at the Eiffel Tower in Pari…
A Vietnamese mangrove draped with polythene, a whale killed after swallowing waste bags in Thai seas and clouds of underwater…
Someone actually asked the US Geological Survey if it is OK to roast marshmallows over volcanic lava.
A conservation agency has constructed what is believed to be the world's longest cat-proof fence in central Australia to save …
The European Union's new data protection laws came into effect on Friday, with Brussels saying the changes will protect consum…
Ten families from Europe, Kenya, and Fiji have filed suit against the European Union over global warming threats to their homes an…
President Donald Trump cannot legally block Twitter users who disagree with him, a federal judge ruled Wednesday in a case with po…
From ivory baubles and leopard coats to rare turtles and live bears, the online market for protected wildlife is booming, accordin…
Why did birds lose their teeth? Was it so they would be lighter in the air? Or are pointy beaks better for worm-eating than the ja…