Twitter Bans Cryptocurrency Ads on Fraud Fears

San Francisco: Twitter on Monday announced a ban on ads for initial offerings of cryptocurrency or sales of virtual currency tokens, sending the value of bitcoin diving below $8,000.
Twitter followed the lead of Google and Facebook, which earlier this year cracked down on digital currency ads to protect users from being duped.
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said Monday it will appoint one of its founders as head of Lazada and inject another $2 billion i…
Samsung Electronics will unveil its next flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, on Sunday, after it reported record p…
The report is the latest to highlight Facebook's problem with attracting and keeping young people, who have long been a core u…
Twitter on Thursday reported its first-ever quarterly profit, delivering a boost to shares of the social network which has been la…
Google parent company Alphabet on Thursday reported a quarterly loss to set aside funds to pay taxes on repatriated profits, and n…
Facebook says it is banning all ads related to cryptocurrencies in an effort to fight scams.
BuzzFeed has struck an agreement with Chinese technology group Bytedance to distribute its content in China, a rare foray behind t…
Nintendo is expecting to sell more than 20 million of its new "Switch" consoles in the next fiscal year, the firm's …
Scores of virtual warriors faced off in a Hunger Games-style death match in a massive, real-world eSports matchup of upstart shoot…
Alibaba said on Monday it would take a major stake in one of China's top food sellers for $2.9 billion as the e-commerce giant…
Kekurangan vitamin D meningkatkan risiko penyakit berbahaya yang dapat berakibat fatal.
Pada umumnya orang tahu manfaat kalsium untuk menjaga kesehatan tulang dan gigi. Lebih dari itu, kal…
The governor of Arizona on Monday put the brakes on Uber's self-driving car program in that state, citing "disturbing and…
Uber sold its Southeast Asian business to rival Grab on Monday, ending a bruising battle between the ride-hailing behemoths and ma…
Scientists will deliver a comprehensive assessment Friday of the state of biodiversity, the animals and plants that humankind depe…
Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg vowed Wednesday to "step up" to fix problems at the social media giant, as it fights a sn…
It was one of hundreds of cute questionnaires that were shared widely on Facebook and other social media, like "Which Pokemon…
Facebook expressed outrage Tuesday over the misuse of its data as Cambridge Analytica, the British firm at the centre of a major s…
The EU will unveil proposals for a digital tax on US tech giants on Wednesday, bringing yet more turmoil to Facebook after revelat…
Sudan, the last male northern white rhino, has died in Kenya at the age of 45, after becoming a symbol of efforts to save his subs…
More of a giant France-sized glacier in Antarctica is floating on the ocean than previously thought, scientists said Tuesday, rais…
Facebook shares plunged Monday as the social media giant was pounded by criticism at home and abroad over revelations that a firm …