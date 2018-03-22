As Facebook Scandal Mushrooms, Zuckerberg Vows to 'Step Up'

San Fransisco: Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg vowed Wednesday to "step up" to fix problems at the social media giant, as it fights a snowballing scandal over the hijacking of personal data from millions of its users.
"We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you," Zuckerberg said, in his first public comments on the harvesting of Facebook user data by a British firm linked to President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.
The report is the latest to highlight Facebook's problem with attracting and keeping young people, who have long been a core u…
Twitter on Thursday reported its first-ever quarterly profit, delivering a boost to shares of the social network which has been la…
Google parent company Alphabet on Thursday reported a quarterly loss to set aside funds to pay taxes on repatriated profits, and n…
Facebook says it is banning all ads related to cryptocurrencies in an effort to fight scams.
BuzzFeed has struck an agreement with Chinese technology group Bytedance to distribute its content in China, a rare foray behind t…
Nintendo is expecting to sell more than 20 million of its new "Switch" consoles in the next fiscal year, the firm's …
Scores of virtual warriors faced off in a Hunger Games-style death match in a massive, real-world eSports matchup of upstart shoot…
Alibaba said on Monday it would take a major stake in one of China's top food sellers for $2.9 billion as the e-commerce giant…
Scandal hit ride-sharing company Uber on Sunday announced a deal to sell a stake to Japan's SoftBank, as the firm looks to tur…
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati received PT Go-Jek Indonesia CEO Nadiem Makarim at the Finance Ministry head office in Cent…
Pada umumnya orang tahu manfaat kalsium untuk menjaga kesehatan tulang dan gigi. Lebih dari itu, kal…
Tak sedikit orang tua yang kebablasan memberi keleluasaan anak berinteraksi dengan gadget.
It was one of hundreds of cute questionnaires that were shared widely on Facebook and other social media, like "Which Pokemon…
Facebook expressed outrage Tuesday over the misuse of its data as Cambridge Analytica, the British firm at the centre of a major s…
The EU will unveil proposals for a digital tax on US tech giants on Wednesday, bringing yet more turmoil to Facebook after revelat…
Sudan, the last male northern white rhino, has died in Kenya at the age of 45, after becoming a symbol of efforts to save his subs…
More of a giant France-sized glacier in Antarctica is floating on the ocean than previously thought, scientists said Tuesday, rais…
Facebook shares plunged Monday as the social media giant was pounded by criticism at home and abroad over revelations that a firm …
Governments should focus on "greener" policies to improve the supply and quality of water as climate change and a growin…
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said Monday it will appoint one of its founders as head of Lazada and inject another $2 billion i…
Earth is enduring a mass species extinction, scientists say, the first since the demise of the dinosaurs and only the sixth in hal…
The world's leading brands of bottled water are contaminated with tiny plastic particles that are likely seeping in during the…