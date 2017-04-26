Govt to Regulate Big Data

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Communication and Information Ministry has promised to regulate big data to protect privacy.



"E-commerce companies collect a lot of data," the ministry's informatics applications director general Samuel Abrijani Pangerapan on Wednesday.

"We should not only think about economy. We should also think about prvacy," Samuel continued.The ministry has prepared some measures. The ministry also has formulated some regulations."We will propose a separate law," Samuel said."Big data should be monitored. The public should not be worried ," Samuel added.(WAH)