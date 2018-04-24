Google Parent Alphabet Profit Leaps on Ad Growth

San Francisco: Google parent Alphabet reported a surge in quarterly profits Monday, lifted by strong growth in the digital advertising segment it dominates along with Facebook.
Profit in the first three months of 2018 soared more than 70 percent from a year ago to $9.4 billion, Alphabet said in an earnings report that was well above forecasts.
The Indonesian Communication and Information Ministry has revealed internet giant Facebook may face a Rp12 billion fine for violat…
The government has decided to form a National Industry Committee (KINAS) to be ready for the digital era brought about by the 4th …
Facebook troubles worsened late Thursday with the leak of a two-year-old memo from a high-ranking executive hinting that the socia…
Facebook on Wednesday launched a fresh effort to quell the firestorm over the hijacking of personal data, once again unveiling new…
The governor of Arizona on Monday put the brakes on Uber's self-driving car program in that state, citing "disturbing and…
Twitter on Monday announced a ban on ads for initial offerings of cryptocurrency or sales of virtual currency tokens, sending the …
Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg vowed Wednesday to "step up" to fix problems at the social media giant, as it fights a sn…
It was one of hundreds of cute questionnaires that were shared widely on Facebook and other social media, like "Which Pokemon…
Facebook expressed outrage Tuesday over the misuse of its data as Cambridge Analytica, the British firm at the centre of a major s…
The EU will unveil proposals for a digital tax on US tech giants on Wednesday, bringing yet more turmoil to Facebook after revelat…
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
Maag merupakan gejala penyakit yang menyerang lambung akibat luka atau peradangan.
Europe is set to launch a satellite on Wednesday to keep a close eye on Earth's oceans, under siege from pollution and damage …
The population of Cambodia's critically endangered river dolphin is growing for the first time in decades, conservations said …
As grief and outrage over the rape and murder of an eight-year-old crescendoed in India last week, a wrenching video of the suppos…
NASA on Wednesday blasted off its newest planet-hunting spacecraft, TESS, a $337 million satellite that aims to scan 85 percent of…
China has a found a novel way to tackle its massive air pollution problem: Putting up a giant air purifier the size of an in…
Facebook announced Wednesday it would begin rolling out changes to how it handles private data this week to comply with forthcomin…
Researchers in the US and Britain have accidentally engineered an enzyme which eats plastic and may eventually help solve the grow…
A Japanese firm is poised to carry out what it hailed as the world's first experiment to test for cancer using urine samples, …
NASA is poised to launch a $337 million washing machine-sized spacecraft that aims to vastly expand mankind's search for plane…
China has stepped up its campaign against foreign espionage with a website in Mandarin and English encouraging people to report na…