Indosat Ooredoo Appoints New President Director

Jakarta: Indosat Ooredoo appointed Chris Kanter as its new president director in an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on Wednesday.



Chris replaced Joy Wahyudi who resigned last month. He previously served as a commissioner in the telecommunication company.

Chris is the founder and CEO of Sigma Sembada Group. He is an influential businessman in logistics, transportation and construction sectors.According to reports, the meeting also appointed Eyas Naif Assaf and Arief Musta'in as new directors. Besides that, it also appointed Hilal Suleiman Malawi, Andrew Tor Oddvar Kvalseth dan Ahmad Abdulaziz A A Al-Neama as new commissioners.The new Board of Commissioners:1. Waleed Mohamed Ebrahim Alsayed (President Commissioner)2. Hans Anthony Kuropatwa3. Hilal Suleiman Malawi4. Heru Pambudi5. Edy Sudarmanto6. Andrew Tor Oddvar Kvalseth7. Ahmad Abdulaziz A A Al-Neama8. Syed Maqbul Quader9. Elisa Lumbantoruan10. Wijayanto SamirinThe new Board of Directors:1. Chris Kanter (President Director)2. Eyas Naif Assaf3. Arief Musta’in4. Haroon Shahul Hameed5. Irsyad Sahroni(WAH)