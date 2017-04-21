Idtalent And Thoughts About Shortage of Talents in Indonesia

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: "If a doctor makes a wrong diagnosis, he can harm a patient, but if a journalist makes a misleading news, he can harm a community, he even can harm a nation."
The quote was said by senior journalist turned digital enterpreneur Putra Nababan during an interview last week.
Indonesian mobile game developer, Prospera E Studio, has launched its latest game. It is a horror genre game titled Tumbal-The Dar…
Agriculture is very important sector in Indonesia. The country has lots of top agricultural products such as vegetables, fruits an…
Taxies, an online-based taxi service is officially launched in Yogyakarta. The application is the latest breakthrough fr…
Maneuver from Go-Jek against its competitors backfired badly. In a video, Go-Jek CEO Nadiem Makarim urged GrabBike and UberMotor&#…
The local game titled the Froggy and The Pesticide, which is the best game of the national Microsoft Imagine Cup 2016, is now avai…
Seseorang dikatakan mulai menua ketika memasuki usia 30-an. Pada usia tersebut, kondisi fisik mengal…
Anak sebaiknya tidak diperkenalkan menggunakan gadget terlalu dini. Mengapa?
A Chinese rocket successfully sent the country's first cargo spacecraft, Tianzhou-1, into space from the southern island provi…
The key to the survival of the world's threatened coral reefs may lie in the waters surrounding a small volcanic island off th…
Miko from Berlin may only be five, but he already has EUR1,000 (USD1,063) per month to live on, not from hard graft, but as part o…
An asteroid as big as the Rock of Gibraltar will streak past Earth on April 19 at a safe but uncomfortably close distance, accordi…
NASA will probably delay the first two missions of its Orion deep-space capsule, being developed to send astronauts beyond earth&#…
Google is adding a fact-checking tag to search results globally, its latest initiative to help curb the spread of misinformation a…
A video conference has been held by the central government to introduce the revised Transportation Ministerial Decree No.32/2016 t…
Ridesharing giant Uber took another hit with the departure of its president, Jeff Jones, after just six months, US media reported …
PT Grab Indonesia has reponded to the government's plan to control ride-hailing service prices.
PT Smartfren Telecom will begin pre-orders for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus smartphones in Indonesia on March 24, 2017.