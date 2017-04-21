Idtalent And Thoughts About Shortage of Talents in Indonesia

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: "If a doctor makes a wrong diagnosis, he can harm a patient, but if a journalist makes a misleading news, he can harm a community, he even can harm a nation."



The quote was said by senior journalist turned digital enterpreneur Putra Nababan during an interview last week.

Putra understands various challenges in the journalism world after working in the media industry for 23 years.The challenge is not only gathering, processing and broadcasting news, but also managing human resources."The biggest challenge is finding potential journalists and broadcasters, people who are passionate about their jobs, people who are passionate about their works," Putra said.Putra realizes passionate journalists will benefit their institutions and their viewers. Passionate journalists will educate, enlighten and elevate their viewers.Putra cannot imagine a society that is not educated, enlightened and elevated by journalists that are not passionate about their jobs and works.Putra then mentioned about idtalent, a digital startup company established by him and his two partners.Indonesia will enjoy the demographic dividend by 2025. The country will have a lot of workers. However, the country will face a shortage of talents.Indonesia is ranked 90 out of 118 countries in the Global Talent Competitiveness Index. The condition can create a big gap between demand and supply for local talents. Moreover, the condition can invite a strong competition from foreign talents."That is why I and my two partners, a human resources management expert and an IT architecture expert, are proud with idtalent, a digital platform that can meet the jobseeker's potentials with the company's needs," Putra said.idtalent is the manifestation of Putra's contribution for the industry and his love for the country. The platform will help jobseekers to find right vacancies. On the other hand, the platform will help companies to get right candidates.Different with other job sites, idtalent offers self development and career preparation tests. The materials are designed according to corporation standards. The materials are regularly updated by idtalent.Also different with other job sites, idtalent offers online face-to-face interview services. The interviews are conducted by recruiters. The recruiters are trained by idtalent.The combination of online career preparation tests and face-to-face interview services can save time and money for jobseekers and companies."idtalent offers "job matching" services that will assist professionals to find suitable jobs and enable companies to get good talents," Putra said."idtalent can simplify recruitment processes for companies," Putra said.Putra believes idtalent can help companies to gather talents from various cities. idtalent also can help jobseekers to apply to any companies."Idtalent also create jobs for recruiters. They can work anywhere and anytime. They only need internet devices," Putra said.A Deloitte research shows that Putra's decision to establish idtalent is right. The Deloitte research shows that talent acquisition is the most disruptive trend in the human resources technology sector in the future.We have studied services from similar platforms such as Entelo, Gild, Glassdoor, Greenhouse.io, HireVue, Layer, Pymetrics dan SmartRecruiters.idtalent can be the market leader in Indonesia. The platform is the pioneer in Indonesia. The platform is designed for Indonesia.idtalent still has a long journey. The platform has just released the beta version. The platform has gradually prepared promotions for several cities"I hope idtalent can make Indonesia more competitive by providing more talents, not just workers, for companies," Putra said.(WAH)