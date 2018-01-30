Indonesians Urged to Observe Super Blue Blood Moon

Jakarta: The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has encouraged the Indonesian public to observe the rare super blue blood moon phenomenon.



The super blue blood moon will be visible on Wednesday evening. The rare phenomenon can be seen across the country.

"They should happily enjoy the phenomenon. They should not fear the phenomenon," said BMKG head Dwikorita Karnawati in a press release on Tuesday, january 30, 2017.Blood moon is another name for a total lunar eclipse. It is due to the moon's dark reddish color during a total lunar eclipse.A supermoon is a full moon closely coinciding with perigee. It looks bigger and brigther than usual.A bluemoon is the second full moon in a calendar month. It has nothing to do with the moon's color.(WAH)