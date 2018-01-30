En
'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

Indonesians Urged to Observe Super Blue Blood Moon

Eko Nordiansyah    •    30 Januari 2018 14:00 WIB
science (en)
En Tech (En)
Indonesians Urged to Observe Super Blue Blood Moon
The super blue blood moon will be visible on Wednesday evening. (Photo:Antara/Sigid Kurniawan)

Jakarta: The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has encouraged the Indonesian public to observe the rare super blue blood moon phenomenon.

The super blue blood moon will be visible on Wednesday evening. The rare phenomenon can be seen across the country.

"They should happily enjoy the phenomenon. They should not fear the phenomenon," said BMKG head Dwikorita Karnawati in a press release on Tuesday, january 30, 2017.

Blood moon is another name for a total lunar eclipse. It is due to the moon's dark reddish color during a total lunar eclipse. 

A supermoon is a full moon closely coinciding with perigee. It looks bigger and brigther than usual.

A bluemoon is the second full moon in a calendar month. It has nothing to do with the moon's color.



(WAH)

