Scientists Create Embryos, Hope to Save Near-Extinct Rhino

Paris: Months after the death of Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhino, scientists said Wednesday they have grown embryos containing DNA of his kind, hoping to save the subspecies from extinction.
With only two northern white rhino (NWR) known to be alive today -- both infertile females -- the team hopes their breakthrough technique will lead to the re-establishment of a viable NWR breeding population.
A pair of American astronauts began a spacewalk outside the International Space Station Wednesday to swap and check on two externa…
Most dinosaurs buried their eggs and hoped for the best, but some species, including a few hefty ones, built nests and pampered un…
Two marsupial species whose males die after marathon sex sessions have been put on Australia's endangered list, with scientist…
A group of Chinese volunteers has emerged from 110 days of isolation in a virtual "lunar lab", state media reported Tues…
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
A Chinese firm has developed a laser gun designed for police use that can set fire to protesters' hair or banners from a range…
China is working on a super-powerful rocket that would be capable of delivering heavier payloads into low orbit than NASA, a leadi…
A ball-shaped artificial intelligence robot nicknamed the "flying brain" because it is trained to follow and interact wi…
Authorities in north-eastern India have cut internet access after crazed mobs beat three people to death in the latest cases of ly…
A room full of Filipino police and soldiers stares intently at headlines projected on a screen, the latest students of a media boo…
A Japanese probe has reached an asteroid 300 million kilometres away to collect information about the birth of the solar system an…
Facebook said Tuesday it was easing a ban on ads for cryptocurrencies while keeping a prohibition on initial coin offerings to rai…
At a research facility in Gabon, one isolated building stands behind an electrified fence, under round-the-clock scrutiny by video…
Flea market app Mercari soared Tuesday as it debuted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, a major success for a rare Japanese "unicor…