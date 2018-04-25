Cybercrime Website Behind 4 Million Attacks Taken Down

London: A British and Dutch-led operation on Wednesday brought down a website linked to more than four million cyberattacks around the world, with banking giants among the victims, European law enforcement agencies said.
"Authorities in five countries including the Netherlands, Serbia, Croatia and Canada, with support from Police Scotland and Europol, targeted six members of the crime group behind webstresser.org," Britain's National Crime Agency said in a statement.
The Kremlin's annual list of Russian officials' earnings has provided an outline of the richest names in government, even …
A 13-year-old boy and an amateur archaeologist have unearthed a "significant" treasure trove in Germany which may have b…
Russia's telecoms watchdog on Friday asked a Moscow court to block the popular messaging app Telegram, after a deadline for it…
Russia warned Britain Thursday it could no longer ignore Moscow's "legitimate" questions over a spy poisoning scanda…
The head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence agency said Wednesday the poisoning of a Russian former double agent in Britain …
Russia on Thursday announced a mass expulsion of US diplomats and the closure of the US consulate in Saint Petersburg in retaliati…
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signalled Turkey has no plans to follow its NATO and EU allies in expelling Russian diplomats follo…
Increasingly hardline Catalan separatists are taking advantage of the void left by the decapitation of the region's independen…
Mourners were to gather in Paris on Wednesday for a silent march to condemn the gruesome killing of an 85-year-old Jewish woman, t…
Russians vented their anger at authorities on Tuesday over a huge mall fire that killed at least 64 people, including 41 children,…
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
Terapkan gaya hidup sehat, dan rutin olahraga untuk menghindari kenaikan LDL (kolesterol jahat).&nbs…
Google parent Alphabet reported a surge in quarterly profits Monday, lifted by strong growth in the digital advertising segment it…
Europe is set to launch a satellite on Wednesday to keep a close eye on Earth's oceans, under siege from pollution and damage …
The population of Cambodia's critically endangered river dolphin is growing for the first time in decades, conservations said …
As grief and outrage over the rape and murder of an eight-year-old crescendoed in India last week, a wrenching video of the suppos…
NASA on Wednesday blasted off its newest planet-hunting spacecraft, TESS, a $337 million satellite that aims to scan 85 percent of…
China has a found a novel way to tackle its massive air pollution problem: Putting up a giant air purifier the size of an in…
Facebook announced Wednesday it would begin rolling out changes to how it handles private data this week to comply with forthcomin…
Researchers in the US and Britain have accidentally engineered an enzyme which eats plastic and may eventually help solve the grow…
A Japanese firm is poised to carry out what it hailed as the world's first experiment to test for cancer using urine samples, …
NASA is poised to launch a $337 million washing machine-sized spacecraft that aims to vastly expand mankind's search for plane…