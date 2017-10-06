Islamic State: Defeating the Virtual Caliphate

Metrotvnews.com, Paris: The Islamic State group may soon be defeated in Iraq and Syria but a "virtual caliphate" could be harder to conquer, experts and officials have warned.
The jihadist propaganda machine will continue to exist in hidden corners of the dark web, inciting sympathisers to action, they say.
A van driver ploughed into crowds of pedestrians on Barcelona's most popular street in broad daylight on Thursday, killing 13 …
Police arrested five suspected terrorists from several areas in Bandung, West Java on Tuesday, August 15, 2017.
The National Police Special Detachment 88 Anti-Terror (Densus 88) has arrested three suspected terrorists in two different cities …
Law enformcement agencies will anticipate terror threats ahead of the Independence Day this month.
The National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) chief has urged local officials to support deradicalization efforts.
The National Police has urged the House of Representatives to pass the Terrorism Law revision.
The Communication and Information Ministry has officially banned the messaging application Telegram Messenger.
Law enforcement authorities have reviewed as many as 585 radical websites in the past few months.
Indonesia and the Philippines are still preparing a military cooperation against the terrorism threat in the Mindanao region. …
A suspected bomb was found at ITC shopping mall in Depok, West Java on Monday, July 3, 2017.
