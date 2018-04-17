Researchers Accidentally Engineer Plastic-Eating Enzyme

Tampa: Researchers in the US and Britain have accidentally engineered an enzyme which eats plastic and may eventually help solve the growing problem of plastic pollution, a study said Monday.
More than eight million tons of plastic are dumped into the world's oceans every year, and concern is mounting over this petroleum-derived product's toxic legacy on human health and the environment.
Charles Darwin, Mr. Evolution himself, didn't know what to make of the fossils he saw in Patagonia so he sent them to his frie…
Letters from Albert Einstein giving colleagues his thoughts on physics, God and Israel in the 1950s go under the hammer at a Jerus…
This week's unveiling of the oldest-known Homo sapiens remains has painted an excitingly chaotic picture of what Earth was lik…
Microsoft on Sunday unveiled Xbox One X, billing it as the most powerful video console ever made, and escalating a battle with mar…
An AI machine has taken the maths section of China's annual university entrance exam, finishing it faster than students but wi…
Tyrannosaurus rex had scales, not feathers, said a study Wednesday which rescues the giant lizard's reputation as a fearsome k…
Thousands of people rallied in support for science in Europe and Australasia on Saturday ahead of a march in Washington, triggered…
"Indonesia, with the majority of Islam as citizens, would make progress if they master science and technology," the…
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
Maag merupakan gejala penyakit yang menyerang lambung akibat luka atau peradangan.
A Japanese firm is poised to carry out what it hailed as the world's first experiment to test for cancer using urine samples, …
NASA is poised to launch a $337 million washing machine-sized spacecraft that aims to vastly expand mankind's search for plane…
China has stepped up its campaign against foreign espionage with a website in Mandarin and English encouraging people to report na…
French video game powerhouse Ubisoft is aiming for a tenfold surge in its global playing audience after securing a partnership wit…
Russia's telecoms watchdog on Friday asked a Moscow court to block the popular messaging app Telegram, after a deadline for it…
The Indonesian Communication and Information Ministry has revealed internet giant Facebook may face a Rp12 billion fine for violat…
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said Monday it was acquiring full ownership of leading food-delivery firm Ele.me.
Facebook troubles worsened late Thursday with the leak of a two-year-old memo from a high-ranking executive hinting that the socia…
Facebook on Wednesday launched a fresh effort to quell the firestorm over the hijacking of personal data, once again unveiling new…
An uncontrolled Chinese space station weighing at least seven tonnes is set to break up as it hurtles to Earth on or around April …