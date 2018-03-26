Uber Exits Southeast Asia in New Retreat from Global Markets

Singapore: Uber sold its Southeast Asian business to rival Grab on Monday, ending a bruising battle between the ride-hailing behemoths and marking the US firm's latest retreat from international markets.
Singapore-based Grab is taking over the ride-sharing and food delivery operations of Uber in the region, with the California-headquartered company to receive a 27.5 percent stake in the business in return.
Region-owned construction company PT Jakarta Propertindo (Jakpro) will complete the Rawamangun-Velodrome Light Rail Transit (LRT) …
Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan is confident the city's mass rapid transit (MRT) project will be completed on schedule.
Mercedes-Benz said Monday it had defended its top spot as the world's biggest luxury carmaker in 2017, with a surge in sales, …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is optimistic that the Kertajati Airport will be fully operational by mid-2018.
The Transportation Ministry recorded 2,379,309 air travelers during Christmas holidays, an increase of 7.2 percent compared to the…
State-owned railway operator Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) officially operated Soekarno-Hatta Airport Rail Link on Tuesday morning.
Indonesian Foreign Ministry director general for Asia, Pacific and Africa Desra Percaya and Japanese Ambassador in Indonesia Masaf…
Scandal hit ride-sharing company Uber on Sunday announced a deal to sell a stake to Japan's SoftBank, as the firm looks to tur…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo named the N219 aircraft as Nurtanio at Halim Perdanakusuma Airbase in Makasar, East Jakar…
Pada umumnya orang tahu manfaat kalsium untuk menjaga kesehatan tulang dan gigi. Lebih dari itu, kal…
Tak sedikit orang tua yang kebablasan memberi keleluasaan anak berinteraksi dengan gadget.
Scientists will deliver a comprehensive assessment Friday of the state of biodiversity, the animals and plants that humankind depe…
Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg vowed Wednesday to "step up" to fix problems at the social media giant, as it fights a sn…
It was one of hundreds of cute questionnaires that were shared widely on Facebook and other social media, like "Which Pokemon…
Facebook expressed outrage Tuesday over the misuse of its data as Cambridge Analytica, the British firm at the centre of a major s…
The EU will unveil proposals for a digital tax on US tech giants on Wednesday, bringing yet more turmoil to Facebook after revelat…
Sudan, the last male northern white rhino, has died in Kenya at the age of 45, after becoming a symbol of efforts to save his subs…
More of a giant France-sized glacier in Antarctica is floating on the ocean than previously thought, scientists said Tuesday, rais…
Facebook shares plunged Monday as the social media giant was pounded by criticism at home and abroad over revelations that a firm …
Governments should focus on "greener" policies to improve the supply and quality of water as climate change and a growin…
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said Monday it will appoint one of its founders as head of Lazada and inject another $2 billion i…