No, Don't Roast Marshmallows at the Hawaii Volcano: USGS

Los Angeles: Someone actually asked the US Geological Survey if it is OK to roast marshmallows over volcanic lava.



And the USGS actually took the time to answer.

The query came on Twitter and with a caveat -- "assuming you had a long enough stick.""Erm... we're going to have to say no, that's not safe. (Please don't try!)," the USGS said.Volcanic vents, the fissures in the ground from which lava flows onto the earth's surface, also release large amounts of gases.The fumes -- some of which smell like rotten eggs -- would spoil the sweet candy's flavor, the USGS cautioned.The comment was among a flood of public service announcements Wednesday about the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, which has been in eruption since May 3 on the Big Island.So far it has destroyed 71 homes and forced the evacuation of around 2,000 people.(WAH)