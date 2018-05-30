No, Don't Roast Marshmallows at the Hawaii Volcano: USGS

Los Angeles: Someone actually asked the US Geological Survey if it is OK to roast marshmallows over volcanic lava.
And the USGS actually took the time to answer.
A group of Chinese volunteers has emerged from 110 days of isolation in a virtual "lunar lab", state media reported Tues…
It's not easy having a green thumb in space.
A gull lookalike with teeth: scientists refined their description Wednesday of a fascinating fowl at the evolutionary junction bet…
Europe is set to launch a satellite on Wednesday to keep a close eye on Earth's oceans, under siege from pollution and damage …
Anda harus memperhatikan makanan apa saja yang baik dikonsumsi dan sebaiknya dihindari saat berbuka …
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
A conservation agency has constructed what is believed to be the world's longest cat-proof fence in central Australia to save …
The European Union's new data protection laws came into effect on Friday, with Brussels saying the changes will protect consum…
Ten families from Europe, Kenya, and Fiji have filed suit against the European Union over global warming threats to their homes an…
President Donald Trump cannot legally block Twitter users who disagree with him, a federal judge ruled Wednesday in a case with po…
From ivory baubles and leopard coats to rare turtles and live bears, the online market for protected wildlife is booming, accordin…
Why did birds lose their teeth? Was it so they would be lighter in the air? Or are pointy beaks better for worm-eating than the ja…
The five nations bordering the Arctic Ocean on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment made in Greenland a decade ago to "peacefu…
China launched on Monday a relay satellite that will allow a rover to communicate with the Earth from the far side of the Moon dur…
A suborbital rocket was launched into space Thursday by a start-up in China's burgeoning commercial aeronautics industry, as p…