The Very Hungry Caterpillar Joins Fight against Plastic Pollution

Metrotvnews.com, Paris: A moth caterpillar commonly bred to provide fish bait feasts on a notoriously resistant plastic, scientists reported Monday, raising hopes the creature can help manage the global problem of plastic-bag pollution.
"This discovery could be an important tool for helping to get rid of the polyethylene plastic waste accumulated in landfill sites and oceans," said Cambridge University professor Paolo Bombelli, co-author of a study published in the journal Current Biology.
The government has decided to restart the G Island reclamation project in the Jakarta bay.
Great Hall of Gunung Leuser National Park (BBTNGL) stated the population of Sumatran tiger continues to decline. It is estimated o…
The Center for Plant Conservation-Bogor Botanical Gardens plans to build two new botanical gardens in Bali and Belitung.
Officials from Mount Ciremai National Park (TNGC) found three corpse flowers inside the national park area.
Hundreds of birds were released in Sibolangit Natural Park, earlier on Thursday (4/14/2016).
The Consumer Associaton of Indonesia (YLKI) mentioned that Indonesian people use 9.8 billion plastic bags annually, according to d…
Anak sebaiknya tidak diperkenalkan menggunakan gadget terlalu dini. Mengapa?
Penuaan bisa terjadi lebih cepat akibat faktor gaya hidup tidak sehat.
The world needs to do more to protect the Antarctic wilderness and its wildlife, scientists warned Tuesday, as they marked World P…
<span [removed]="" "segoe="" ui",="" arial,="" sans-serif;"=""…
Thousands of people rallied in support for science in Europe and Australasia on Saturday ahead of a march in Washington, triggered…
A Chinese rocket successfully sent the country's first cargo spacecraft, Tianzhou-1, into space from the southern island provi…
The key to the survival of the world's threatened coral reefs may lie in the waters surrounding a small volcanic island off th…
Miko from Berlin may only be five, but he already has EUR1,000 (USD1,063) per month to live on, not from hard graft, but as part o…
An asteroid as big as the Rock of Gibraltar will streak past Earth on April 19 at a safe but uncomfortably close distance, accordi…
NASA will probably delay the first two missions of its Orion deep-space capsule, being developed to send astronauts beyond earth&#…
Google is adding a fact-checking tag to search results globally, its latest initiative to help curb the spread of misinformation a…
A video conference has been held by the central government to introduce the revised Transportation Ministerial Decree No.32/2016 t…